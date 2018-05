Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

What Canada needs now is another Tommy Douglas

Maclean’s mentioned work by Steve Morgan, a UBC public health professor, in a story about social programs in Canada.

A report by Morgan estimated a national pharmacare plan would require about $5.9 billion in new public revenue, but save $10.4 billion for individuals and businesses.