Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

UBCO research shows benefit of financial support in breast cancer survivors

The Kelowna Capital News reported on a study from UBC’s Okanagan campus that found financial support increases physical activity among breast cancer survivors.

Principal investigator Cristina Caperchione, a professor at UBC Okanagan’s school of health and exercise sciences, described the action grant program involved in Project MOVE.