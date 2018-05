Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

UBC professor gets ready for launch of mission to Mars

Catherine Johnson, a UBC geophysicist, has been working with an international NASA team to witness the launch of a historic mission to Mars, the Vancouver Sun reported.

Johnson will analyze the data post-mission with UBC PhD candidate Anna Mittelholz.

