Single educated women outnumber male peers in many Ontario cities

CBC Kitchener-Waterloo interviewed Marina Adshade, a UBC economics professor, in a story about census results that shed light on the number of single educated women in many Ontario cities.

Adshade said it is typical to have more single educated women in most cities except for those with male-dominated industries.