Homeowners wanted UBC prof Tom Davidoff to stop talking about property tax increase

The Star Vancouver reported on homeowners’ complaints against a UBC economics professor who spoke about a property tax increase.

Andrew Szeri, UBC’s provost, said UBC will not bow to requests to stop the professor from speaking up about property tax polices.