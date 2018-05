Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

End of Korean War could reunite thousands of separated families after decades apart

Global interviewed Paul Evans, a UBC professor of Asian and trans-Pacific affairs, for a story about possible family reunions following the end of the Korean War.

He noted that while talks of family meetings and an eventual end to the war that divided them are hopeful, there are obstacles to be overcome throughout peace talks.