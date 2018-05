Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

CFL draft offers receiver Chapman another path to pro football career

The Canadian Press mentioned Dakoda Shepley, a former UBC Thuderbirds football player who recently joined the New York Jets as an undrafted free agent.

The CP story appeared in the National Post, Times Colonist and other Postmedia outlets.