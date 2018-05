Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

‘Virtually impossible’ to ramp up oil, gas in Canada and hit climate targets: Report

Star Vancouver interviewed George Hoberg, a UBC professor who specializes in environment and natural resource policy, after a report found Canada can’t meet its energy needs and climate commitments if it increases oil and gas production.

“Trudeau and Co. can only make their claims about the economy and environment going hand in hand by postponing the inevitable day of reckoning for Canada, and especially Alberta,” he said via email.