Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Sharing research on Twitter may lead to higher citations

University Affairs cited a study co-authored by Adam Ford, a biology professor at UBC’s Okanagan campus, for an article about the impacts of sharing research on Twitter.

Ford, Sophie Gilbert, and Clayton Lamb published a study on the correlation between altmetrics, or alternative or non-traditional impact factors, and citations.