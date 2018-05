Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Partnership pushing to improve world mining practices

Business in Vancouver featured the Canadian International Resources and Development Institute (CIRDI) which has recruited BGC Engineering to form a unique partnership.

CIRDI, which is based at UBC, provides expert advice to the governments of developing countries to strengthen their capacity to manage and benefit from natural resources.