North Van teacher makes award out of drama

North Shore News highlighted David Beare, the UBC alumni teacher of the year

Beare earned a doctorate from UBC’s faculty of education in 2012 and is currently a sessional lecturer at UBC and mentoring teacher candidates in the theatre education program.