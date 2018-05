Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Kylie Jenner calls Travis Scott her ‘baby daddy’ – is that offensive?

Yahoo Lifestyle interviewed Stefan Dollinger, a UBC English professor, about the importance of context when it comes to the term “baby daddy.”

He explained how the term is more commonly used in Canada and Australia because there isn’t a derogatory association.