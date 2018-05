Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Doctor lied, told B.C. medical college he had a clean record

Michael Curry, a UBC clinical professor of emergency medicine, commented for a Star Vancouver article about American disciplinary records of B.C. doctors who have been sanctioned in the United States.

Curry, who was not one of the doctors investigated in the article, said patients should have access to information that’s relevant to their care.

