Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Dave King, Joni Mitchell, Joseph Quewezance among U of S honorary degree recipients

The Saskatoon Star-Phoenix reported that Ross Petty, a UBC rheumatology professor emeritus, will receive an honorary degree at the University of Saskatchewan’s spring convocation ceremonies.

Petty developed comprehensive clinical, training and research program in pediatric rheumatology at UBC.

The article also appeared on CKOM.