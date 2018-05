Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Catch and deceased

Hakai Magazine featured research on salmon catch methods conducted by Arthur Bass, a UBC PhD candidate at the Centre for Applied Conservation Research.

Bass and his collaborators found that gill nets on the lower river cause more injuries and deaths to salmon than beach seines, but the disparity closes as the salmon move upriver.