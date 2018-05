Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Amazon’s Vancouver expansion tightens competition for tech talent

Star Vancouver quoted Carson Woo, a professor of accounting and information systems at the UBC Sauder School of Business, for a story about the impact of Amazon’s Vancouver expansion.

He said hiring is a “a zero-sum game” for tech companies.