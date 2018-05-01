UBC experts on flood and landslide risk

UBC experts are available to comment on spring flooding in Alberta, British Columbia, New Brunswick, Ontario and Quebec.
Brett Gilley
Department of Earth, Ocean and Atmospheric Sciences
Tel: 604.827.1572
Email: bgilley@eoas.ubc.ca
- Landslides and natural disasters
Hans Schreier
Faculty of Land and Food Systems
Tel: 604.822.4401
Email: hans.schreier@ubc.ca
- Flooding and water, urban stormwater
Jeremy Stone
PhD candidate and lecturer, School of Community and Regional Planning
Tel: 604.628.1837
Email: jeremy@recoveryandrelief.org
- Natural disasters in urban centres
- Inclusion of vulnerable populations in disaster planning
- Business resilience to flooding