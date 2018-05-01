Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

UBC experts on flood and landslide risk Science, Health & Technology

UBC experts are available to comment on spring flooding in Alberta, British Columbia, New Brunswick, Ontario and Quebec.

Brett Gilley

Department of Earth, Ocean and Atmospheric Sciences

Tel: 604.827.1572

Email: bgilley@eoas.ubc.ca

Landslides and natural disasters

Hans Schreier

Faculty of Land and Food Systems

Tel: 604.822.4401

Email: hans.schreier@ubc.ca

Flooding and water, urban stormwater

Jeremy Stone

PhD candidate and lecturer, School of Community and Regional Planning

Tel: 604.628.1837

Email: jeremy@recoveryandrelief.org

