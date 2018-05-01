Flooding in New Brunswick.

UBC experts on flood and landslide risk

Science, Health & Technology

May 1, 2018    |   For more information, contact Heather Amos

UBC experts are available to comment on spring flooding in Alberta, British Columbia, New Brunswick, Ontario and Quebec.

Brett Gilley
Department of Earth, Ocean and Atmospheric Sciences
Tel: 604.827.1572
Email: bgilley@eoas.ubc.ca

  • Landslides and natural disasters

Hans Schreier
Faculty of Land and Food Systems
Tel: 604.822.4401
Email: hans.schreier@ubc.ca

  • Flooding and water, urban stormwater

Jeremy Stone
PhD candidate and lecturer, School of Community and Regional Planning
Tel: 604.628.1837
Email: jeremy@recoveryandrelief.org

  • Natural disasters in urban centres
  • Inclusion of vulnerable populations in disaster planning
  • Business resilience to flooding

Find other stories about:

Contact

Heather Amos
UBC Media Relations
Tel: 604.822.3213
Cell: 604.828.3867
Email: heather.amos@ubc.ca