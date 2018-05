Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Make exercise a social affair, seniors will come back: Study

Star Vancouver featured a UBC study that found older adults are more likely to stick with a group exercise program if they do it with people of their own age.

“It’s a time in life where people are isolated,” said Mark Beauchamp, the study author and UBC professor of kinesiology. “The activity was incidental, it actually provided a means to getting them to connect with one another.”