Check out the night sky by checking out a library telescope

Christa Van Laerhoven, a UBC post-doctoral fellow in physics and astronomy, helped launch a telescope lending program project, CBC reported.

The new program at the Fraser Valley Regional Library allows people to check out a telescope with their library card.

