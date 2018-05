Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

35 things to do in Vancouver this week

Daily Hive highlighted the launch of a book by Catherine Soussloff, a UBC professor of art history, visual art and theory and an associate at the Peter Wall Institute for Advanced Studies.

The book is called Foucault on Painting.