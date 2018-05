Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

To stick to fitness routine, exercise with people your age

Hindustan Times highlighted a UBC study that found older adults are more likely to stick with a group exercise program if they do it with people of their own age.

“This study points to the importance of age-targeting, but perhaps not gender-targeting, when developing these programmes,” said lead author and kinesiology professor Mark Beauchamp.

Similar stories appeared on Business Standard and CTV.