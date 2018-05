Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Millennial men may be more selfless than older generations

Men’s Health featured a UBC study that examined perceptions of masculine values among Canadian millennial men.

“Young Canadian men seem to be holding masculine values that are distinctly different from those of previous generations,” lead author John Oliffe, a UBC nursing professor who leads the men’s health research program.

