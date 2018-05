Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Coolest trike ever designed makes mobility more social, too

Inc interviewed Andrea Lloyd, the program manager for Entrepreneurship@UBC, about a project called Alinker that went through the UBC accelerator program.

The Alinker is an innovative walking trike.