Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Can my dog get me sick?

Popular Science quoted Muhammad Morshed, a UBC zoonotic disease expert, for an article about the possibility of disease transmission from dogs to humans.

Morshed discussed various factors that can lead to human sickness.