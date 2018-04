Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Winnipeg MP leads effort to stop human trafficking

Nicole Barrett, the director of the International Justice and Human Rights Clinic at UBC, took part in the first meeting of the All-Party Parliamentary Group to End Modern Slavery and Human Trafficking, Winnipeg Free Press reported.

UBC’s International Justice and Human Rights Clinic will be supporting the group in its work.