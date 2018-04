Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

What’s really going to sell in the future is … services

Entrepreneur featured a UBC psychology study that suggested people who spend money on time-saving services feel happier.

“What we found is that people who spent money to buy time reported being almost one full point higher on our 10-point [happiness] ladder, compared to people who did not use money to buy time,” wrote Elizabeth Dunn, one author of the study.