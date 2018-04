Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

What Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip’s wedding looked like

Sarika Bose, a royalty expert and a lecturer in Victorian literature at UBC, was quoted in a Huffington Post article about Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip’s wedding.

Bose explained how the couple “represented hope for a new, happier age after the war.”

The story also appeared on Yahoo.