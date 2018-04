Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The military paid for study on sea level rise, results were scary

Simon Donner, a UBC professor who studies coral reefs and climate change, was quoted in a Washington Post article about a study on how sea level rise threatens numerous island nations.

Donner, who was not involved in the study, said “the research is a reminder of the immediate threat of sea level rise.”