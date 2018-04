Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

‘Last second’ email on planning shocks, dismays Chinatown advocates

The Vancouver Sun quoted Henry Yu, a UBC history professor, after the city of Vancouver sent out an email that recommended several changes to a Chinatown Planning Update.

Yu discussed the negative response to the email.

The story also appeared in The Province.