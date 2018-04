Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Draft lottery: Let’s work together to change Canucks’ luck

Sabina Magliocco, a UBC sociocultural anthropology professor who studies ritual and magic, was interviewed for a Vancouver Sun article about the Canucks and the NHL Draft.

She discussed practices involved in luck-changing.

The story also appeared in The Province.