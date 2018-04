Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Doctors split on need for separate medical system when pot is legal

The National Post quoted Ian Mitchell, a professor of emergency medicine at UBC, in an article about how the medical community views marijuana.

Mitchell discussed the varying opinions at the recent conference of the Canadian Consortium for the Investigation of Cannabinoids.

The story also appeared in the Montreal Gazette.