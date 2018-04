B.C.’s former child advocate appointed to UBC residential school history centre

The Canadian Press reported that Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond, an Indigenous Canadian lawyer and advocate for children and Indigenous restorative justice, has joined UBC as the inaugural director of the Indian Residential School History and Dialogue Centre and as a professor with the Peter A. Allard School of Law at UBC.

The CP story appeared in the Globe and Mail, National Post, Kelowna Daily Courier and Squamish Chief. Similar stories appeared in the Vancouver Sun and The Tyee.