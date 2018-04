Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Vaughn Palmer: NDP stacking deck in favour of proportional representation

Maxwell Cameron, a UBC political science professor, is one of four experts chosen to vet the public consultations on B.C. electoral reform, the Vancouver Sun reported.

Cameron, Genevieve Fuji Johnson, Jonathan Rose, and Peter Loewen all have expertise in electoral reform.

The story also appeared in The Province.