Vancouver rated No. 1 for rodents in B.C.

The Vancouver Sun cited an interview with Kaylee Byers, a UBC PhD candidate doing research at The Vancouver Rat Project, about rodents in B.C.

She explained that local rats are most likely to carry leptospira, a bacterium carried in rat urine that causes fever in humans.