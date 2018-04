Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Struggling hands-on educational farm program connects seniors, youth

The Star Vancouver reported on The Intergenerational Landed Learning Project, which is sponsored by UBC’s faculty of education.

The program brings elders together with youth at the UBC farm.