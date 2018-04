Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Male millennials value emotions over physical strength: Study

The Mirror U.K. reported on a UBC nursing study that found young men are tackling stereotypes of masculinity.

Researchers surveyed men in Western Canada and found selflessness was the most strongly endorsed masculine trait among participants.

A similar story appeared in Star Vancouver.