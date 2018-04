Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

New Indian residential school centre opens in Vancouver

APTN toured the Indian Residential School History and Dialogue Centre at UBC, where Squamish Nation Elder Sam George discovers a photo of himself and his classmates in front of his old residential school.