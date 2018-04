Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Millennials opting for ‘responsible’ investing, study finds

James Tansey, executive director of the UBC Sauder School of Business’ Centre for Social Innovation and Impact Investing, spoke to Business in Vancouver about responsible investing among millennials.

He said evidence around social investing in public companies shows that millennials are more likely to select socially responsible investments.