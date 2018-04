Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Inuit worry about toxic splash from rocket debris in Canada’s Arctic waters

CBC North interviewed Michael Byers, professor of international politics and the Canada Research Chair in Global Politics and International Law at UBC, about rocket debris.

Byers discussed debris that could soon head toward the High Arctic.

The story also appeared on Yahoo.