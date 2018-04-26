Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Harm reduction policies gain favour on campuses

University Affairs mentioned UBC in a story about shifting attitudes around drug use and the opioid crisis.

Paul Dagg, a UBC professor of neuropsychology, said universities must think about their role in promoting wellness.

The chapter of Canadian Students for Sensible Drug Policy at UBC’s Okanagan campus is advocating for their university administration to institute a policy which would allow students connected to a drug-related emergency to call for help without the fear of suspension or expulsion.