Former B.C. representative for children and youth takes new UBC job

CBC reported that Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond will be the inaugural director of the UBC Indian Residential School History and Dialogue Centre.

Turpel-Lafond was B.C.’s former representative for children and youth.