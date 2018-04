Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Fisheries department doing too little to protect wild fish from salmon farms: Federal audit

The National Post quoted Anthony Farrell, chair of sustainable aquaculture at UBC, for a story about salmon farms.

He said it’s hard to know how wild salmon are affected by diseases or parasites from farmed fish.

The story also appeared in the Ottawa Citizen.