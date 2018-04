Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Charges against man accused of keeping HIV status from 12 women could be dropped

Janine Benedet, a UBC law professor, spoke to CTV for a story about charges against a man accused of failing to disclose his HIV status to a dozen sexual partners.

Benedet explained how prosecutors must prove either there was a virus transmission or a realistic chance of transmission in order to make their case.