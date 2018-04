Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

12-storey residential building in Esquimalt will be built with timber modules

The Times Colonist mentioned the 18-storey Brock Commons building on UBC campus in a story about a new timber building in Victoria.

The Corvette Landing project will be the second-highest tall-timber building in the province next to Brock Commons.