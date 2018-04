Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Vancouver’s empty homes tax generates millions in revenue

Tom Davidoff, director of the Centre for Urban Economics and Real Estate with the UBC Sauder School of Business, spoke to News 1130 about Vancouver’s empty homes tax.

When combined with the province’s new speculation tax, he said it’s reasonable to think the owners of empty secondary residences will change their behaviour to avoid being fined.