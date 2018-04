Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Honeybees use odours to clean out deceased broods

Scientific American quoted Leonard Foster, a UBC professor of biochemistry and molecular biology, for an article about honeybee health.

He said “diseases are by far the main cause of problems with honeybee health right now.”