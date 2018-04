Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Multiverse expert Michio Kaku to give public lecture at UBC

The Georgia Straight reported on an upcoming public lecture at UBC by world-famous theoretical physicist and bestselling author Michio Kaku.

Kaku is an authority on Einstein’s unified-field theory and the so-called superstring theory.