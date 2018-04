Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Dozens of letters by interned Japanese-Canadian teens donated to UBC

CBC reported that UBC acquired nearly 150 letters written by young Japanese-Canadians interned in camps during the Second World War.

The letters were written to Joan Gillis from friends she met at Queen Elizabeth Secondary in Surrey.