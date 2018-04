Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Doctor sees healing power in psychedelic plant as Peru investigates deaths

The Canadian Press interviewed Mark Haden, a professor at UBC’s school of population and public health, about a psychedelic plant called ayahuasca.

Haden said the plant helps people gain insight and works toward healing but problems occur in impoverished communities where shamans aren’t accountable.

The CP story appeared on CTV, in the National Post and Times Colonist.