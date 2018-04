Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Broaden labour market stats to include job quality indicators: Advocate

Sylvia Fuller, a UBC sociology professor who specializes in work and labour, spoke to the Star Vancouver about new labour market statistics.

She said the labour indicators tracked by Statistics Canada are “critical.”